Blink detects the flight of registered travellers in real-time and intimates them if there is a delay.

Ireland-based insurtech Blink Parametric has expanded its partnership with AwayCare through a three-year deal.

This deal paves way for Blink Parametric’s entry into the US.

A premium managing general agent (MGA) that offers travel insurance products in Canada, AwayCare led the initiative to provide flight delay services to Travel Insured International (TII), a US-based travel insurance provider.

TII will offer the AwayCare flight delay services, managed by Blink, under select plans in the US.

Blink Parametric chief commercial officer Carl Carter said:“This represents Blink Parametric’s first official launch of our flight disruption solution within the U.S. market. To be making this step with our valued partner AwayCare speaks volumes to the strength of our collaboration over the past 12 months.”

Blink detects the flight of registered travellers in real-time and intimates them if there is a delay. Besides automatically notifying the travellers, this service offers covered benefits under their plan’s terms.

AwayCare president Ryan Beaulieu said: “Our rollout of the Blink Parametric powered flight disruption solution was both timely and directly relevant to our travel insurance client base. The Blink Parametric flight disruption service has certainly earned its place with AwayCare.”

This latest offering from the insurtech has been added to select plans under the TII portfolio, thereby offering a flight disruption service and providing real-time assistance to covered travellers.

TII vice president for sales and account management operations Isaac Cymrot said: “We continue to seek new and innovative ways to enhance our programs in service to our customers, and we strive to help travellers feel confident before, during, and after their trip.

“This new service – available within select plans – aligns with TII’s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.”

This partnership is the result of a collaboration between AwayCare, Blink Parametric and Red Consulting, which is a travel insurance and medical assistance consulting firm.

Blink teams up with global insurers and travel organisations across Europe, Asia, North America, and Central and Latin America.