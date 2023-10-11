INSURICA and Ascend Join Forces to Revolutionize Financial Operations in the Insurance Industry

Ascend will streamline the billion, carrier payables, and financing workflows at INSURICA. By integrating Ascend’s technology, INSURICA has the goal of enhancing its customer-centric approach while empowering teams to dedicate more time to building valuable client relationships.

In addition, Ascend’s solution automates all accounts receivable and accounts payable tasks in the agency bill workflow.

From invoicing to premium financing to carrier payables, the firm simplifies the complex tasks associated with premium and commission management. This united workflow provides real-time transparency and accelerates the speed at which INSURICA can bind and manage policies, as well as making a superior customer payment experience.

“We are constantly re-evaluating the way we do business, striving to deliver exceptional customer service and optimise our operations,” said Kylie Hubbard, director of innovation at INSURICA. “Ascend is a groundbreaking solution that has truly revolutionised our post-placement lifecycle for policies. With seamless software and automation, we have significantly improved customer service and streamlined our processes.”

“We founded Ascend with the goal of partnering with leaders in the insurance distribution channel to optimise operational efficiencies and elevate the client experience through automation,” emphasised Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. “INSURICA’s commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are honored to collaborate with them in pushing the insurance industry forward.”

In August 2023, Ascend entered an agreement with property and casualty broker, as well as wealth manager, NFP.

As part of the agreement, NFP will deploy the Ascend billing technology platform to offer its insurance clients and automated, all-in-one solution to financial collections and payables.

By leveraging Ascend technology in the insurance distribution channel, NFP receives access to a solution that eliminates the hurdles associated with premium collection, premium financial and carrier payables.