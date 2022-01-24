High Street Insurance Partners buys US-based Insurance Services Group

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) has closed the acquisition of US-based Insurance Services Group (ISG), a full-service, regional insurance brokerage firm.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

With headquarters in Washington, independent insurance agency ISG serves clients in 12 states, with a large concentration in the West.

HSIP CEO Scott Wick said: “This acquisition represents our continued expansion in the West.

Related

“With the addition of ISG, we can assist a greater number of clients with a full spectrum of insurance needs.”

Insurance Services Group president Trevor Campbell said: “We are excited to join HSIP. Their vision aligns perfectly with ours; commitment to our clients and the local communities in which we live.

“We will be able to leverage the partnership to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to all our clients.”

The acquisition marks one of 17 that HSIP closed in December 2021.

Recently, High Street Insurance Partners expanded its presence in Michigan, US with the acquisition of full-service insurance firm Hershey Insurance Agency (HIA).

This followed the purchase of Maritime Insurance International, a US-based premier provider of boat, yacht and commercial marine insurance, by full-service, independent insurance brokerage firm HSIP.

Over the past three years, HSIP has made acquisitions of 97 agencies.

Founded in 2018, Michigan-based HSIP is engaged in providing a range of business insurance and risk management; financial and retirement services; employee benefits and human capital management; and personal insurance solutions.

With a geographical presence in 23 states in the US, the company employs more than 1,700 insurance specialists and consultants.