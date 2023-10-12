Howden has acquired Wide Care and its proprietary platform for health and welfare management. It shows Howden’s continued investment in expertise, talent, and data and technology for the benefit of Italian and multinational clients.
Wide Care has been utilising its technological solutions since 2006 and provides advanced administrative services for supplementary healthcare programmes and pension funds.
This deal takes Howden to a headcount of over 500 heath and benefits experts across 16 countries in Europe.
Furthermore, Howden is now positioned to expand its footprint and provide greater choice to clients.
Andrea Pozzi, founder and CEO of Wide Care Services, commented: “At Wide Care we have dedicated years to developing an advanced platform for administrative management, delivery, and business intelligence of healthcare and pension benefits. Our mission is to integrate the public sector into the private system of healthcare provision, thereby improving waiting lists and facilitating a balanced utilisation of available resources. We share Howden’s entrepreneurial spirit and client-centric approach and look forward to leveraging their network to better meet market needs.”
Federico Casini, CEO, Howden Italy, said: “Our aim is to broaden our impact in a sector of profound social importance. By optimising processes involved in booking, utilisation, and coverage of healthcare services and seamlessly integrating private and public supply chains, we aim to enhance overall access to quality care. Wide Care is the ideal partner for Howden as we cement our position as the natural home for entrepreneurial talent looking for access to the expertise and specialisms of an international network within their local market.”
Glenn Thomas, global head of employee benefits at Howden, added: “The acquisition of Wide Care further strengthens our technological capabilities in Employee Benefits across Europe, and reflects our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions. The combination of Wide Care and our existing network of experts will greatly enhance our offering on a global scale, and particularly in Italy, with experts in 27 offices across the country providing tailored solutions to our clients. I look forward to working with Andrea and the team in this exciting growth journey.”