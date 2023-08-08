The latest development is part of Howden’s continued investment in the capabilities of the property segment. Credit: Jirsak / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance group Howden has named Robert Green as the executive director for its property segment.

To be based in London, UK, Green will report to the company’s property team executive director Peter Naylor.

The appointment is effective immediately with Green being responsible for servicing firms across the company’s speciality and retail divisions in the new role.

Before joining Howden, Green served as the broking director in the UK retail broking unit of Aon. He has also held the position of placement vice-president at Marsh.

The latest development is part of Howden’s continued investment in the capabilities of the property segment, to serve clients with intricate property risks in the UK and Europe.

Commenting on Green’s appointment, Howden Property head Edward Longfield said: “Robert’s industry expertise and experience represent a significant benefit to our clients with complex property risks and his appointment further underpins our close collaboration with Howden’s Retail Large & Complex Risks team for seamless client service delivery.”

Green will also collaborate with the company’s retail large and complex risks managing director Adam Reed.

The appointment comes after Howden acquired Swiss aviation insurance broker Hudson Sky International for an undisclosed sum.

Through the deal, Howden intends to boost its position in the aviation segment and expand its geographical footprint in Europe.