Hudson Sky chiefly focuses on the helicopter division, offering services to various clients across the globe. Credit: SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance group Howden has announced the acquisition of Swiss aviation insurance broker Hudson Sky International.

The parties have not disclosed the financial terms and details of the deal.

Through the acquisition, Howden expects to bolster its position in the aviation sector and grow its geographical footprint in the European region.

The company noted that the deal is part of its plan to broaden its product offering for customers in Switzerland and ex-Swiss markets.

Howden Switzerland CEO Felix Jenny said: “Hudson Sky will bring additional strength to our operations in Switzerland.

“It reflects our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions and the combination of Hudson Sky and our existing capabilities will enhance our aviation offering significantly.

“This acquisition is further evidence of our commitment to becoming the leader in our chosen markets throughout Europe and I look forward to welcoming the whole team.”

Hudson Sky chiefly focuses on the helicopter division, offering services to its clients across the globe.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hudson Sky managing director Martin Accola said: “Our clients will benefit from Howden’s industry-wide expertise, placement and networking services, in addition to the usual personal service of our experienced team.”

The latest development comes after Howden made senior hires to expand its aviation and airlines team.