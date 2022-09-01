Hilb Group buys Cook & Company to augment presence in New England

The deal is expected to support Hilb Group with enhanced employee benefits offerings. Credit: Cytonn Photography on Unsplash.

Insurance brokerage and advisory firm Hilb Group has announced the acquisition of Cook & Company Insurance Services, strengthening its presence across New England region.

The deal is expected to support the Hilb Group with enhanced employee benefits offerings.

Cook & Company, based in Massachusetts, the US, has been offering novel health plan consulting solutions and brokerage services to various employers.

The firm mainly focuses on medical stop-loss and serving municipalities.

Post acquisition, Cook & Company Insurance Services principal Sue Shillue will join Hilb Group’s New England regional operations.

Shillue said: “Cook & Company is proud of the reputation for excellent service and results that we have established with our clients.

“We are excited to join Hilb Group as this partnership will provide us the opportunity to continue our growth while presenting greater product offerings and nationwide resources to our customers.”

Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said: “We are pleased to welcome Cook & Company Insurance Services.

“The team has an established history of delivering innovative, customised solutions to their clients and represents a great addition to our company and strategic vision. I look forward to collaborating for the future.”

Headquartered in Virginia, the Hilb Group is a portfolio company of investment firm The Carlyle Group.

So far, the company has closed nearly 140 acquisitions with up to 100 offices in 22 states. In July this year, Hilb Group acquired Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency and Reick Insurance Agency to bolster its footprint across Indiana and the Midwest in the US.