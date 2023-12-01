Higginbotham, a US-based independent insurance financial and HR services company, has formed a strategic partnership with Marshall Young Insurance.
Marshall Young Insurance is a Cleburne, Texas-based company established in 1965. It offers a range of specialised business insurance solutions to various personal and commercial clients.
The latest strategic partnership allows Marshall Young Insurance to access various value-added resources, including improved loss control, better claims service and contract review.
Higginbotham refers to these value-added resources as ‘Day Two Services’, as they mainly focus on maintaining a responsive and positive relationship between brokers and clients throughout the entire life of a particular policy.
Marshall Young Insurance CEO Jonathan Lee said: “Each industry has unique risks and benefits from specialised insurance insights.
“At Marshall Young, we have experience to thoroughly assess each client and develop creative, comprehensive, cost-effective solutions that truly address their needs.
Lee added: “Higginbotham’s financial services teams and unique Day Two Services give us ability to better serve our clients.
“And time they give us by taking over so many back-office tasks is even better. That is time we take to pour right back into our client relationships.”
In addition, the strategic alliance will allow Fort Worth, Texas-based Higginbotham to add more business offerings to its existing portfolio.
Higginbotham chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said: “At Higginbotham, we are invested in the long-term success and health of each individual client.
“We look for partners who share that commitment, and Marshall Young Insurance is right at the top of the list. Their ability to provide targeted services and specialised solutions for each client’s unique needs is unparalleled.”
Established in 1948, Higginbotham operates as a single source solution for insurance, financial as well as HR services.
In August this year, Higginbotham formed a partnership with independent insurance agency Iscential.