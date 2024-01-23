US-based insurance brokerage firm Heffernan Insurance Services has acquired Achieve Alpha Insurance.
Gary Franke, president of Achieve Alpha Insurance, and his three team members have joined HeffDirect, part of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.
Founded in 2008, Achieve Alpha helps customers in Washington with the state’s health market and Medicare to find the best solution.
In addition, it works with a number of carriers to offer additional products such as life insurance, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance.
“I’m excited to join a great company and able to be a strategic resource in helping individuals get the best insurance for their needs in Washington State,” said Gary Franke, now a vice president of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Franke and the team at Achieve Alpha Insurance to our small business division, HeffDirect. Their extensive expertise in navigating the Individual Health and Medicare markets, combined with their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, align with our mission to provide comprehensive and tailored insurance solutions to our clients,” said F. Michael Heffernan, president, and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.
“This acquisition not only enhances our capabilities in the Washington market but also signifies our dedication to continued growth and expansion nationally.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Helfer & Associates served as adviser to Achieve Alpha.
Heffernan Insurance Brokers formed an alliance with TrustLayer in 2023 to automate insurance verification by providing customers with access to a risk management platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The partnership is based on TrustLayer’s AI-based collaborative risk management platform that facilitates faster and improved proof of insurance verification.
Using the platform, Heffernan customers will be able to better manage their risk exposures.