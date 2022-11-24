HDI Global Specialty adopts Sapiens P&C core platform

The cloud-first IDITSuite platform is designed to provide more automation and standardisation. Credit: Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

HDI Global Specialty (HGS), a global specialty insurer, has implemented the IDITSuite P&C core software solution from Sapiens International to replace the legacy system at its Netherlands branch.

A component-based tool, IDITSuite facilitates end-to-end core operations for short-term/non-life insurance.

The cloud-first platform includes policy, billing and claims solutions.

It is designed to provide more automation and standardisation, stated the vendor.

The solution is also said to offer globally available oversight on policies, data, and risk exposures.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “Sapiens IDITSuite is an award-winning Core P&C platform with rich functionality and ease of use and we are happy to partner with HGS on their transformation journey.”

The insurer’s legacy platform was not a suitable fit for its specialty operations, stated HGS CEO Ralph Beutter.

“Sapiens has given us the ability to quickly and easily create a bespoke system that serves our needs exactly as required,” he added.

Going forward, HGS wants to deploy Sapiens’ technology for digitally transforming its Belgium and Denmark operations.

The insurer, which is owned by HDI Global that in turn is part of the Talanx Group, has also opted for Sapiens’ digital reinsurance system.

HDI Global Specialty specialises in writing agency and specialty insurance business and has presence in 9 locations.

Sapiens offers data and analytics, digital, and decision management, reinsurance, financial and compliance solutions for P&C, workers’ compensation and life markets.

The firm has a client base of more than 600 across 30 countries.

Earlier this year, Luxembourg-based P&C insurance and reinsurance services provider Builders Insurance Holdings too opted for Sapiens’ IDITSuite solution.