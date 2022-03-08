Builders Insurance selects Sapiens solutions to transform legacy systems

Builders Insurance Holdings, a Luxembourg-based provider of P&C insurance and reinsurance services, has selected Sapiens International’s end-to-end core software solution to transform its legacy systems.

Sapiens’ IDITSuite and Intelligence solutions will help in transforming Builders’ several legacy systems in its general direct insurance business.

The two core solutions from Sapiens, which is a software solutions provider for the insurance industry, will offer Builders with updated functionalities to speed up its digital operations and bolster its plans for business expansion.

Builders group COO Fabrice Volkaerts said: “Sapiens not only offers a leading core solution to meet our needs, but they have the industry knowledge and expertise to help us grow our business and accompany us in our journey.

Related

“With its global footprint and industry expertise, Sapiens is an invaluable partner in all our endeavors.”

Builders Direct, the specialty insurer, has operations in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and the UK. It needs a new solution for better management of its range of services.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “Sapiens is delighted to serve as a trusted partner in Builders’ growth plans and to accelerate their short and long term needs as a specialty line customer. We are fully aligned with Builders’ vision to onboard to the latest technology.

“Sapiens is pleased to enable Builders to integrate all of their data into a complete insurance hub, gaining operational insight to finetune critical processes across the entire life insurance value chain.”

A component-based, core software solution, Sapiens IDITSuite consists of policy, billing and claims solutions. It supports end-to-end core operations as well as processes for the short-term/non-life insurance, right from inception to claims.

Claimed to be an ‘out-of-the-box’ solution, Sapiens Intelligence is an industry standard data management model.