US insurance broker Gallagher is expanding its Asian operations by launching a new intermediary in Taiwan.
Brian Wang, who joined Gallagher in 2022 to assist with the launch, will serve as the head of the new brokerage as the new CEO of Taiwan operations.
Gallagher’s team of risk professionals will cater to clients from Taiwan headquarters in Taipei.
The insurance broker said that with expertise in property and casualty, marine, construction, cyber, trade credit, financial lines, energy, and employee benefits, the team will offer risk management and insurance solutions to businesses.
The group working with Wang will also include members of Gallagher Re’s aviation team, which is a component of its London-based speciality division, as well as staff from the Jimmy Tsai-led global reinsurance business.
The new unit will be a part of Gallagher’s Asia operations, which has expanded to include Japan and Hong Kong in the past 18 months.
Gallagher also has staff stationed in Singapore, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, as well as other regional locations.
By establishing a new hub in Taiwan, Gallagher aims to increase the scope of its offerings and offer customised products and services.
Gallagher Australia and Asia CEO Sarah Lyons said: “Our launch in Taiwan marks another major milestone in Gallagher’s plans to expand in Asia. We first launched in the region in 2011 and have steadily grown our footprint through acquisitions, partnerships and organic growth.”
Wang added: “The country [Taiwan] has experienced strong economic growth over recent years and we have very active manufacturing, agriculture, financial and technology sectors so having an on-the-ground presence in Taipei presents strong expansion opportunities.
“In addition to working directly with Taiwanese businesses, as one of the world’s largest brokers with extensive access to global markets, Gallagher is well placed to work alongside other in-country brokers to support those looking to place insurance for more complex risks.”
In April 2023, Gallagher launched an insurance broking unit in Japan.