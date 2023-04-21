The new brokerage will employ a team of around 15 people in Tokyo. Credit: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Global reinsurance broking and advisory firm Gallagher has bolstered its presence in Asia by introducing a new insurance brokerage service in Japan.

The new business will primarily offer insurance solutions to commercial customers as well as wholesale fac insurance to other brokers.

It is being headed by two leaders, Takuya Aibe and Tetsuro Nakazawa, both have joined the new business from Marsh.

Aibe is the CEO of the new business’ retail operations, while Nakazawa has assumed the position of CEO of the wholesale and fac insurance unit, which will deliver insurance services to other Japanese brokers.

Part of Gallagher’s North Asia operations run by regional CEO Thomas Wang, the new brokerage will employ a team of around 15 people at the firm’s Japan-based headquarters in Tokyo.

The team will provide its clients in the property & casualty, marine, financial lines, energy, construction and aviation sectors with information on risk management and various insurance tools.

It will also deliver employee benefits services and products.

Besides, the new brokerage team will complement Gallagher’s current reinsurance team, which is also based in Tokyo and is led by Tsuyoshi Noguchi.

The new team will continue to operate under Gallagher Re global business.

Wang said: “Gallagher has grown in Asia over the last few years and with a number of the emerging economic global powerhouses based in the region it is an area of expansion for us.

“Gallagher’s proposition is all about delivering a great service to clients which I am passionate about, and having a team based directly in Japan will enable us to ensure that our regional and multinational clients will get the very best in local knowledge and technical insurance expertise.”

The latest development comes after African Risk Capacity (ARC) selected Gallagher Re as its reinsurance broker and risk advisor in Africa.