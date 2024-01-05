US insurance intermediary Gallagher has recruited Nepomuk Loesti from AIG to serve as the chief commercial officer (CCO) for its European broking operations.
Loesti’s appointment is part of the company’s goal to expand across Europe, particularly in markets outside the UK.
In this newly created position, Loesti will focus on driving Gallagher’s growth strategy throughout the region and report to Europe CEO Alex Nagler.
Gallagher said Loesti will collaborate with existing teams to identify new product and service opportunities, enhancing the broker’s offerings in countries such as Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Turkey.
With a career spanning more than 17 years at AIG, he held various positions across major financial hubs including Zurich, London, New York, Frankfurt and Munich.
He was latterly the company’s head of financial lines for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Loesti also held leadership roles such as head of liabilities, financial lines and client engagement for Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
His insurance industry journey began in underwriting at Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe in 2004.
Nagler said: “He [Loesti] has extensive knowledge of the European insurance market, and of the trading environment for businesses operating locally and internationally in the region and his appointment speaks directly to our strategy of employing talented people to support our existing clients, and expand our services to new clients.”
Loesti added: “The firm already has some fantastic businesses operating in Europe, but there is plenty more room for growth and I will be working closely with Alex to deliver both expansion into new geographies, and also working with the wider in-country leaders to see what further products, services and solutions we can offer to maximise the outcome for Gallagher clients.”
Last month, Gallagher strengthened its Asian operations with the launch of an insurance broker in Taiwan.