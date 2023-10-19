FWD The One for gamers is exclusive for this season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines (MPL-PH).
The plan offers flexible coverage for the customer’s “life adventure” no matter what stage it is in. In mere minutes, gamer can access the policy at the FWD Online Shop with no medical exams required.
Furthermore, the policy provides exclusive Mobile Legends: Bang Bang rewards that help players get better gameplay.
Starting at PhP330 ($5.80) for a year of coverage, gamers can also add critical illness benefit, accidental death coverage, or both.
“As the insurer of the next generation, we’re committed to supporting the passions of young Filipinos, including the esports and gaming community,” says Roche Vandenberghe, FWD Philippines chief marketing and digital business officer.
“Gamers recognise the importance of having great support, and this is the role we’re taking in real life — we act as the expert wingman who has your back, enabling you to focus on transforming any challenge into a triumph.”
FWD Philippines utilising growing gamer market
The Philippines has over 43 million gamers active online and according to a 2021 YCP Solidiance survey, this is growing at 13% a year.
The Filipino workforce dominates the Philippine esports community, with Gen Zs and millennials aged 25-34 making up the majority of gamers.
In addition, there’s also a significant number of gamers aged 55 and above.
However, with the growing popularity of gaming, there is also an increase in health-related risk. This includes stress injuries, poor sleeping patterns, and even mental problems.