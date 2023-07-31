FWD Group announces a new name and CEO for its Malaysian life insurance business. Credit: FWD Group Holdings Limited / PR Newswire.

Hong Kong life insurance company FWD Group has rebranded its recently acquired Malaysian life insurance business to FWD Insurance Berhad from Gibraltar BSN Life Berhad.

The company also appointed Aman Chowla as the new CEO of the life insurance business in Malaysia.

This business expansion and renaming were announced at a business community conducted in Kuala Lumpur.

FWD Group completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the business priorly named Gibraltar BSN, alongside other investors in April 2023.

By offering family takaful products through FWD Takaful Berhad, the FWD Group expanded its business to Malaysia in 2019.

The company subsequently set up a regional technology and innovation centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Through the newly formed FWD Insurance, the group intends to build a comprehensive offering comprising family takaful and life insurance products in the region.

FWD Group Emerging Markets managing director and group chief distribution officer Binayak Dutta said: “We are delighted to welcome Aman to FWD to lead and grow our life insurance business in Malaysia.

“It’s an exciting time as we introduce our FWD brand to even more Malaysians and create a full-service offering in the country.”

FWD Group refiled its application for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

The company made this filing comprising the revised financial data following the lapse of an application in September 2022.