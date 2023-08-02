Credit: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash.

Each week, Life Insurance Interational’s journalists pick out insights from company filings that highlight sentiments in our sector. These filings signals are based on GlobalData’s analysis of earnings statements, call transcripts, investor presentations and sustainability reports. They tell us about key topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and the themes driving a company’s activities.

This new, thematic filings coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

ESG got tens of thousands of mentions in insurance filings in H1 2023; 12,697 in June 2023 alone.

According to GlobalData, ESG was mentioned 141,048 times in H1 2023 with March mentioning it the most with 59,239.

Global Macro Outlook was another big theme in 2023 so far with 7,168 mentions in June 2023 and 107,788 mentions throughout the half year.

Other prominent themes include geopolitics, emerging economies, environment, financial services, climate change, energy, and governance.

Source: GlobalData