Credit: Narcis Ciocan from Pixabay.

Each week, Life Insurance International journalists pick out insights from company filings that highlight sentiments in our sector. These filings signals are based on GlobalData’s analysis of earnings statements, call transcripts, investor presentations and sustainability reports. They tell us about key topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and the themes driving a company’s activities.

This new, thematic filings coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Q2 2023 saw 7,873 filings in the quarter for financial services compared to 8,168 in Q1 2023.

April has 3,265 filers in the month with an average sentiment of 0.743 while May only saw 2,643 filers. In addition, they had an average sentiment of 0.669.

June was the worst month in the quarter with only 815 filers and a low average sentiment of 0.673.

Source: GlobalData