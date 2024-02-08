Property and casualty insurance agency Estrella Insurance has expanded into Chicago.

The firm, which operates more than 200 locations across the US, adds Chicago to the Estrella family, which is centred on providing simple insurance solutions.

In addition, the first Chicago location will be led by husband and wife Laura Fernandez and Jhon Alvarez.

Fernandez previously had a successful career in insurance and Alvarez was a former Estrella agency manager.

“We look forward to bringing Estrella’s trusted and cost-effective insurance solutions to Chicago residents. We see a huge opportunity to reach and serve the Hispanic market here in Chicago – there’s a real need for what Estrella provides,” said Laura Fernandez.

“We are excited to welcome Laura, Jhon, and Felipe to the Estrella Insurance family as we embark on this Chicago expansion. Their experience, diverse backgrounds and commitment to excellence perfectly embody the spirit of our company. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our brand in the Chicago market,” stated Nicolas Estrella, Jr., CEO of Estrella Insurance.

Others to expand in the US include Hub International, an insurance brokerage and financial services provider, which has bought the assets of Ronald Morin, Jr., trading as Morin Insurance Agency.

The deal, the terms of which were not revealed, is set to bolster Hub’s presence in the New England, US, region.

Morin Insurance Agency, based in Alton Bay, New Hampshire, serves individuals and business owners in northern New England.

Its offerings include commercial insurance, life, automobile, employee benefits and homeowners insurance.

The agency’s principals, Ron and Stacey Morin, along with their team, will now become part of Hub New England.