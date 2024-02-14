Credit: Zenza Flarini/Shutterstock.

Enness Global has launched a range of insurances for HNW clients that will complement existing services.

Designed for private individuals and commercial clients, they are discreet, hyper-personalised services covering all aspects for insurance needs.

The range, through Enness Insurance Brokers, includes high-value household insurance, commercial insurance, private medical, universal life and other related products.

Islay Robinson, CEO at Enness Global, said: “An exciting day for Enness Global. The introduction of a new range of insurance services demonstrates another stride forward in fulfilling the specialised finance and wealth needs of our significant client base of international entrepreneurs and private clients. Vicki Barton, our Head of Insurance, has long been an integral part of our team and I’m delighted that she is leading this new venture – her outstanding levels of client care, accessibility and detail will undoubtedly make this a hugely valuable proposition for our clients.

“Every client we encounter has a potential need for insurance cover and protection. And we know these needs are amplified further when considering the size, scale and significance of our typical business transactions.

“Specifically tailored for high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs, these services help us meet a whole new range of needs for our clients, from high-value home insurance to universal life. Further enhancing our credentials as a trusted international partner for those with significant wealth and commercial interests.”

In the HNW space, Ardonagh Advisory, part of the Ardonagh Group, has acquired Hoxton Risk Services for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is expected to strengthen Ardonagh’s position in the mid and HNW insurance space.

Hoxton, established in 2020 by HNW underwriting expert Justin Gott, provides specialised insurance for private clients, including policies for vehicles, residential properties, travel and investment properties.

Backed by Hiscox, an A-rated insurer, the acquired company operates with a broker-only business model and offers a digital trading platform.