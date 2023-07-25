Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.

Embroker aims to increase customer security with Dashlane and its cyber protection services as well as expand cyber liability coverage with Cowbell and its insurance.

As a result, Embroker customers gain access to proactive cyber protection services with Dashlane, allowing them to get ahead of a potential breach. Both firms share the belief that risk management begins with prevention.

The partnership gives policyholders access to password management featuring encryption. Dashlane also monitors the dark web for information, alerting Embroker customers if information is at risk.

In addition, Cowbell giving its cyber liability product, as well as Dashlane security, to Embroker strengthens its bundle offerings.

“These partnerships carry us further along in our mission to provide coverage cut uniquely to tailor customers’ exact needs, at the best possible price,” said David Derigiotis, chief insurance officer of Embroker.

“Through Cowbell and Dashlane, we are not only able to support our customers in the event of a cyber breach, but also help them avoid one altogether. It is services like these that are shaping the next generation of insurance, making getting coverage easier and actively beneficial to those who hold policies with us.

“By expanding our ecosystem of partners and services within our ONE by Embroker platform, we’re taking yet another bold step in building a customer-centric, single-destination platform that serves founders end-to-end in their risk management journeys.”

“Dashlane and Embroker are a natural pair — businesses of all sizes are susceptible to breaches due to compromised credentials, and start-ups across industries are no exception,” said John Bennett, CEO of Dashlane. “By aligning with a partner like Embroker, we’re helping to create safer business environments from start to finish for the start-up community, holistically protecting businesses from the increasing cyber threats they face.”

“Our partnership with Embroker is a testament to Cowbell’s leadership in the cyber insurance market and commitment to digital enablement,” said Erin Dyer, Sr. director, digital distribution at Cowbell. “We are proud to deliver our Cowbell 365 value and coverage to Embroker’s customers through their innovative, online model.”