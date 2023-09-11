Earnix CTO Erez Barak. Credit: BusinessWire/ Earnix.

Financial technology solutions provider Earnix has appointed Erez Barak as the chief technology officer (CTO).

As the CTO, Barak will lead the research and development (R&D) and analytics teams at the Israeli company.

With 22 years of experience, according to Earnix, Barak is a seasoned IT professional who has held top positions at Microsoft and HP.

He has experience in a variety of fields, including marketing, big data, AI, developer platforms, cloud infrastructure, and platforms for big data and big data analysis, the fintech noted.

At Optify and Mercury Interactive, Barak held positions in engineering and product development.

He most recently served as Sumo Logic’s general manager and vice president of engineering.

Earnix CEO Robin Gilthorpe said: “Erez will lead the analytics and R&D teams at Earnix, as they evolve the platform and broaden our capabilities.

“With a focus on customer value delivery, he will lead technology development and advancement. Erez is well-suited to deliver on our commitments to accelerated innovation and the operational application of AI at scale.”

Barak added: “I am thrilled to take the lead of Earnix’s R&D and analytics teams at this pivotal time in the financial services market. Earnix offers a unique combination of top talent, best-in-class technology, and close customer engagement.

“These building blocks, and its pioneering spirit, will be key to building a world-class platform that delivers meaningful value to Earnix’s customers globally.”

Earlier this year, Earnix appointed Robin Gilthorpe as the new CEO of the company.

In February 2021, Earnix raised $75m in funding to fuel international expansion.