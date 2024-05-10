B2B healthcare technology firm DoorSpace has secured $2m in its latest seed funding round.
The funding will be allocated by DoorSpace to a range of initiatives targeted at solidifying and expanding the firm’s position in the market.
Some will be invested in efforts to reach a wider customer base, particularly rural healthcare organisations grappling with high turnover rates and talent retention.
In addition, DoorSpace will utilise funding into developing and enhancing its platform with an emphasis on integrating AI and ML capabilities.
Furthermore, the insurtech will use capital to extend the functionality of its platform with a more comprehensive suite of solutions. These initiatives will also help healthcare organisations leverage the platform to improve their care provision, as well as creating better outcomes for patients and their communities.
“We are very excited and optimistic about what the future holds for DoorSpace. This funding will be used to expand our capabilities so that we can help even more clinicians and healthcare organisations. Our platform’s purpose is to make work better for healthcare professionals; we see a real need to make operations more efficient within the healthcare industry and we are here to be a part of the solution.” said DoorSpace CEO Sarah M. Worthy.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce the successful completion of a $2m seed round investment, enabling us to strengthen our software, broaden our customer base, and deliver advanced solutions to healthcare organisations. With this investment, we are set to transform employee data management, driving efficiency, retention, and ultimately, better patient outcomes,” shared Brian White, CRO and co-founder of DoorSpace.
Also this week, CoverTree, a US-based insurtech company focused on manufactured home insurance, raised $13m in its Series A funding round.
The investment was led by Portage and includes contributions from AV8, Distributed Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Ludlow Ventures and Annox Capital, among others.
This brings CoverTree’s total funding to date to $23m.