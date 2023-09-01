Credit: Shutterstock

Adam Winslow will become group chief executive officer of Direct Line in Q1 2024 succeeding Jon Greenwood, acting CEO since January 2023.

Winslow has led Aviva’s UK and Ireland general insurance business since May 2021. He was responsible for developing a clear strategy for both personal and commercial lines, as well as delivering market share expansion and improved profitability.

Prior to that, he was CEO of Global Life at AIG Life and Retirement.

Danuta Gray, chair of Direct Line Group, said: “The Board is delighted to announce that Adam Winslow is to be our new CEO. Adam has deep expertise in the UK general insurance market and significant leadership experience, spanning two decades across personal and commercial lines insurance. The Board conducted an extensive search and Adam Winslow stood out for his strategic understanding of the sector, outstanding track record of leading high performing businesses and his focus on driving operational excellence to consistently meet customer needs.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Adam in providing high-quality insurance to our customers through our platform of powerful brands and targeting attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. I would like to thank Jon Greenwood for stepping up as Acting CEO where he has shown commitment, leadership and focus to improve business performance and for his leadership of the successful commercial function before that.”

Winslow added: “Direct Line Group is one of the UK’s leading insurers with some of the most recognisable brands in the retail and commercial market. It’s a privilege to be invited to lead DLG into the future, particularly given its rich heritage and passion for serving its millions of customers.

“The UK insurance industry is dynamic and always evolving. Delivering great customer service relies on strong strategic vision and the operational capability to execute quickly across a variety of distribution channels. I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues to drive growth, deliver for customers and create long-term shareholder value.”