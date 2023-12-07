Credit: Tung Nguyen from Pixabay.

The integration between Cytora and Vespia will provide commercial insurance underwriters with deeper insights into business risks associated with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and sanctions.

Furthermore, integration of data sources like Vespia directly into risk processing workflows enables insurers to digitise their core workflows, make decisions with better information, and improve speed to market.

In addition, the integration follows a period of significant growth for Cytora, and the launch of the latest enhancement to the platform, leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) alongside Cytora’s AI to bring more accuracy and efficiency to risk assessment and underwriting processes.

Juan de Castro, COO at Cytora, said: “We are committed to transforming the insurance industry by harnessing data and analytics. Our partnership with Vespia shows how we are making a wide array of data available to our customers including adverse media screening, PEPs and sanctions and UBO verification to equip insurers with the latest tools to address complex risks. We believe that together, we can revolutionise underwriting and improve the resilience of businesses and communities.”

Julia Ront, CEO at Vespia, added: “Vespia’s integration with Cytora’s cutting-edge platform represents a milestone in our journey towards redefining the AML compliance landscape. Our advanced AI-driven analytics are not just enhancing the underwriting process; they are reshaping the future of risk assessment. By providing granular insights and a more holistic view of potential risks, we empower insurers to navigate the complex regulatory environment with confidence and precision.”

In November 2023, Cytora made two big partnership moves. It partnered with ZestyAI, a firm that leverages AI for property risk assessment.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

ZestyAI integrating with Cytora will enable commercial insurance underwriters with the analytics and risk scores they need to assess and managed climate-related risks.

Natural disasters were once “secondary perils” but events such as wildfires, severe storms and hail are growing concerns.

It also collaborated with AI business data firm Veridion.

The integration between Cytora and Veridion will enable the former to provide the latter’s data to its customers.

Therefore, insurers will be able to utilise deeper insights on a range of business metrics into underwriting, leading to better decisions.