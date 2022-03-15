Cowbell Cyber lands $100m Series B investment

Free Report

What will drive the cyber insurance market over the next 3 years? Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the fray.

Prepare for how regulation will impact cyber insurance over the next few years. Download the full report to understand what to expect and how to align your business for success. The global cyber insurance market was worth $7bn in gross written premiums (GWP) in 2020. It will reach $20.6bn by 2025, as the market will continue to thrive post-COVID-19. Our recent report on Cyber Insurance reveals that cybersecurity was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 as COVID-19 forced businesses to digitize their processes and adopt remote working practices overnight. The pandemic also presented an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit global panic, with a surge in cyberattacks occurring in 2020. The need for cyber insurance is apparent, but the market is not as easy to navigate as it once was. Use our report to guide and help you to:Download the full report to understand what to expect and how to align your business for success. by GlobalData Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Validation is Required Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the GlobalData privacy policy



By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

Permira Funds, PruVen Capital, NYCA Partners, Viola Fintech and all existing investors of Cowbell Cyber also joined the round.

Cowbell Cyber will use the proceeds to invest in data science, underwriting, risk engineering and claims management.

The funds will also be used to expand go-to-market channels such as digital distribution and support the insurer’s reinsurance captive Cowbell Re.

Related

Cowbell Cyber founder and CEO Jack Kudale said: “As we position ourselves to lead the ‘second wave’ of cyber insurance growth, this funding will accelerate our pioneering approach to cyber risk underwriting and drive growth and profitability while closing insurability gaps.”

The cyber insurer, which is focused on small and medium-sized businesses, anticipates in-force premiums for the US cyber insurance market to grow to $100bn by 2030.

Anthemis Group managing director Matthew Jones said: “With its unique approach to cyber risk underwriting and continued collaboration with cybersecurity suppliers, Cowbell Cyber has positioned itself as the leader in the cyber insurance space for SMEs.

“The company has accomplished stellar results to date and we are thrilled to be a part of their next chapter.”

In the US, the insurer claims to have developed a cyber insurance distribution network with over 14,000 producers and saw its gross written premium grow 40 times in 2021.

In March 2021, Cowbell received $20m in its Series A round, which was led by Brewer Lane Ventures and joined by Pivot Investment Partners and Avanta Ventures, among others.