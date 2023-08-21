Source: Shutterstock; Cover Whale and CoverWallet set to make trucking insurance easier.

The agreement between Cover Whale and Aon, utilising CoverWallet and its distribution strengths, will use the insurtech’s trucking insurance capabity.

As a result, Cover Whale will offer its telematics and proprietary quoting and binding technology to CoverWallet’s trucking customers, a traditionally underserved part of the market.

CoverWallet will extend Cover Whale’s visibility to thousands of commercial truck drivers across the US.

In addition, small business owners and trucking fleet operators will now be able to access tailored insurance policies designed specifically for the trucking sector.

Furthermore, both firms are committed to exploring the possibilities of technological innovation and customer-centric services for commercial trucking insurance.

“As we continue to grow, we are continuously looking for ways to connect with more drivers and fleets across the country,” said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. “Our top priority has always been keeping the roads safe. This agreement allows us to simplify the insurance process for truckers looking for fast, customisable coverage that helps them drive more, earn more, save more, and focus on the road.”

“We are thrilled to work with Cover Whale to support independent owner-operator and small fleet trucking customers with their insurance needs,” said Jeff Borgman, director of transportation programmes for CoverWallet, an Aon company. “This collaboration enhances our offerings for commercial trucking customers, and we look forward to introducing them to innovative solutions as an additional avenue to safety, helping them make better-informed decisions about their insurance coverage.”

Cover Whale’s Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America’s roads. It delivers its product through more than 6,000 agents with a fast and friendly quoting experience.

CoverWallet simplifies understanding, purchasing, and managing insurance for small- and medium-sized business owners. Its team of advisers offers knowledge, choices, and advice.