Insurtech Cover Genius has partnered with Spanish airline Vueling for an exclusive travel protection agreement.
The partnership between Cover Genius and Vueling utilises the insurtech’s existing technology to aid the Spanish low-cost carrier and cater to travellers’ needs.
In addition, the travel protection can cover travellers across events such as medical emergencies or stolen baggage.
Furthermore, the medical protection covers policyholders for Covid-19 or other illnesses or injuries while travelling internationally. Flights and accommodations can also be covered.
“Today’s modern traveler is digital-first and wants convenient, tailored protection delivered in the right place, at the right time and at the right price,” said Peter Smith, vice president, strategic partnerships – travel, EMEA.
“Our AI and NLP technology helps customise the online experience for travellers in real-time, allowing our partners to adapt their offerings accordingly. By working directly with Vueling, we can create solutions that are specific to their customer needs and focus on scaling them at the same pace as their expansion journey.”
Tanner Huysman, director, e-commerce, ancillaries & loyalty, at Vueling added: “Vueling remains committed to serving our customers with options to customise their trip how they see fit in order to get the best value. We’ve partnered with Cover Genius, a travel insurance provider with a large focus on customer satisfaction to give our clients the option to protect from the unexpected.”
In March 2023, Cover Genius bought the assets of US-headquartered embedded warranty provider Clyde Technologies.
Financial terms of the transaction were not shared.