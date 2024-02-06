Healthcare technology and services firm Convey Health Solutions has sold its HealthScape Advisors arm to Chartis.
The sale allows Convey to focus on its plan administration, supplemental benefits and Pereto Intelligence offerings.
In addition, Convey can now accelerate its strategy and boost its market position as a leading technology partner to health plans.
The company offers a full suite of intuitive, tech-enabled solutions for health plan administration and supplemental benefits management.
Furthermore, the firm’s robust analytics solutions offer full transparency into an organisation’s data, providing intelligence that helps health plans simplify processes, anticipate and manage challenges, and optimise member experience.
“Convey is trusted by leading health plans across the country because of the quality of our tech-enabled platform, which drives best-in-class member experience and data-driven insights,” said Dan Finke, CEO of Convey. “The HealthScape transaction is an exciting step in aligning our business with our core expertise as we continue to provide our clients high-quality solutions that drive plan growth and enhance member experience.”
“On behalf of Convey, I also want to thank the HealthScape team for their expertise and partnership over these past several years as we worked together to support and improve our healthcare system,” continued Finke.
In other deals, Brown & Brown Europe, a division of global insurance brokerage Brown & Brown, has expanded its UK operations with the acquisition of Stewart & Partners.
The deal, the terms of which were undisclosed, saw Brown & Brown Europe acquire 100% share capital of Oxlea Investments, trading as Stewart & Partners.
It is expected to enhance the company’s service offerings in commercial and personal lines insurance.
Kent-based Stewart & Partners, established in the 1960s, will become part of the Green Insurance Group (Greens), Brown & Brown’s retail broker.
The acquisition includes the transfer of all team members including senior leadership to Greens.