Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.

Personal lines insurance distribution firm Confie has announced two acquisition deals; Sanborn’s Insurance and Freeway Insurance.

Sanborn’s Insurance, part of Bluefire Insurance, is a multi-location retail insurance agency that was established in 1948. It provides non-standard tourist auto insurance, personal property, and also casualty insurance to thousands of drivers across the southwestern US.

In addition, Sanborn’s will continue operations under its current brand and and Confie will retain all current employees.

Furthermore, founded in 2014, Atlantic Insurance is a quickly growing, family-owned agency that serves Chicago. It offers non-standard auto insurance, home insurance, boat insurance and more.

“Sanborn’s Insurance has a strong 75-year legacy in the industry, and Atlantic Insurance further grows our footprint in the Chicago area,” said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO, on the deals. “We are excited to welcome both organisations to our Confie family.”

“Joining with Confie creates a path for accelerated growth,” added Pablo Steinman, Sanborn’s president. “With this partnership, we share a commitment to provide the best insurance solutions for our customers.”

“We continue to grow into new markets and are always looking for agencies to join our family of brands. We want to be in the communities our customers live in,” continued Chad Maxwell, SVP, mergers & acquisitions, Confie.

This is not Confie’s first deal this year. It purchased Estrella Insurance, a property/casualty insurance franchisor headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The deal consideration was not disclosed.

With more than 190 offices across the US, Estrella will now join Confie’s Freeway Insurance division, which offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs.

The franchisor will retain its existing brand, with all its employees moving to Confie as part of the deal.

Estrella’s product suite covers life, health, commercial, business, auto, and home.