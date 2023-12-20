Credit: Asian Isolated/Shutterstock.

The partnership with Legal & General provides Co-op customers access to high quality protection products with exclusive benefits.

Life insurance, decreasing life insurance and Over 50s fixed life insurance are the products offered.

Customers who buy a policy through Co-op will also gain access to Legal & General’s Care Concierge and Wellbeing Support via RedArc, two additional services provided free of charge.

Furthermore, Care Concierge helps customers and their families find and arrange later life care, while Wellbeing Support offers emotional and practical support for customers and their loved ones during difficult times.

Matthew Collings, partnership development manager at Co-op Insurance, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Legal & General to offer our members and customers peace of mind and protection for themselves and their families. This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to provide products and services that make a difference to our customers’ lives, and to support them through every stage of their journey. We share Legal & General’s values of putting customers first and offering quality products that are easy to understand and access.”

Claire Beardmore, partnerships director at Legal & General, added: “I am delighted to be partnering with Co-op Insurance Services to provide a range of Life and Critical Illness products. Co-op and Legal & General are strategically aligned in wanting to offer products that provide excellent value and important protection to families should they ever need it. With exclusive pricing for Co-op members, we are confident that this new partnership will be a great success.”

In November 2023, Legal & General had agreed to a full buy-in of the pension scheme of UK high street retailer Boots for £4.8bn ($5.98bn), making it the largest single transaction in the UK of its kind by premium size.

The deal will secure the benefits of all 53,000 retirees and deferred members of the scheme.