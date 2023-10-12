The new platform from Club Care, part of HKT, and FWD Hong Kong allows customers to easily apply for insurance online while accumulating points. These points can then be exchanged for health rewards under the group’s loyalty programme.
In addition, the Club Care Platform distributes a variety of online insurance products from FWD, such as life, medical and accident. This is on top of arranging and providing promotional offers from time to time.
Furthermore, club members who successfully apply for designated FWD insurance plans can get one clubpoint for every dollar of the premium paid for the first year.
To celebrate the platform’s launch, Club Care is hosting a competition prize draw where customers have a chance of winning a share of Clubpoints totalling one million.
Monita Leung, CEO, HKT Digital Ventures, said: “HKT Digital Ventures strives to combine its membership rewards with e-commerce and fintech businesses with the aim of addressing our customers’ all-round needs within a single digital ecosystem to become an integral part of their everyday life. We are pleased to partner with FWD to fuse our strengths in digital commerce and insurtech through Club Care and further expand the scope of our ecosystem to health protection. We will continue to explore different partnerships to provide more curated products and experiences for our members.”
Paul Tse, chief marketing and digital Officer, FWD Hong Kong & Macau, added: “FWD is committed to fulfilling its vision of ‘changing the way people feel about insurance’. With an aspiration to provide more convenient protection and services through digital innovation, we revamped the FWD online insurance platform in 2021, introducing brand-new functions to help users easily understand their self-protection needs alongside health and wealth protection products. Through partnering with HKT’s Club Care to launch the Club Care Platform, FWD is able to leverage The Club’s extensive network to offer an online insurance experience to even more customers. It is a significant milestone for FWD as we celebrate our 10th anniversary. We will continue to expand FWD’s online insurance product range to provide relevant protection to the public with easy access and good value for money.”
