Chubb has launched its health-tech industry practice in the UK to provide bespoke insurance coverages for comprehensive protection against company assets and third-party liabilities.
The new practice looks to cater to all types of companies within the health-tech sector, ranging from start-ups to established businesses.
It integrates the expertise of Chubb underwriters, risk engineers and claims specialists who possess deep knowledge of the industry.
The practice will address the unique risks faced by companies that create, distribute, licence, develop or integrate software for healthcare services, research environments and related professional services.
Chubb’s new offering encompasses a wide range of coverages including property damage, business interruption, terrorism, employers’ liability and cyber protection.
It also includes liability protection for claims related to bodily injury, products and services, professional indemnity, intellectual property and corporate reputational injury.
The health-tech offering will form part of Chubb’s broader life sciences industry practice and joins other industry practices in the UK such as real estate, technology and media, and climate tech.
Chubb head of industry practices for EMEA Louise Joyce will oversee the health-tech industry practice.
The insurer’s life science practice leader for UK & Ireland Victoria D’Silva will head a bespoke underwriting team dedicated to this new practice.
Joyce said: “We have been providing coverage for health-tech clients for many years. Our new offering has been designed specifically to meet the needs of companies operating in this fast-moving sector and provides a range of cover in one flexible package that can be arranged online in just a few clicks through Chubb Ignite.”
Separately, in the US, Chubb has introduced a new self-service flood insurance system to provide agents with quicker access to flood quotes.
It will be available across all US states where Chubb offers flood insurance.
This service allows agents and brokers to assist clients in enhancing their protection against flood risks, offering customised limits up to $15m and starting at as low as $500 per year.