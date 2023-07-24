Chubb operates in 54 countries and regions worldwide. Credit: rafapress / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance company Chubb has appointed Adrian Habils as the new head of property for its general insurance business in Asia.

Habils is presently serving as the company’s deputy property manager for Australia and New Zealand.

He will report to Chubb’s Asia Pacific regional president Paul McNamee on an interim basis.

In the new position, he will be in charge of the property portfolio’s financial performance in Asia.

Habils will also be tasked with delivering underwriting, sales and servicing standards across this portfolio in the region.

Commenting on Habils’ new role, McNamee said: “Adrian is an experienced leader with deep property insurance expertise.

“He is passionate about our business and has been instrumental in shaping the property portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.

“As an organisation, we remain focused on promoting from within and we look forward to Adrian moving into his new role where he will continue to drive our property business forward in Asia.”

Chubb appointed Michael O’Donnell to the position of the company’s chief operating officer of global reinsurance in June 2023.

While O’Donnell will continue to oversee the operations of Chubb Tempest Re in the US, he will broaden responsibilities into the international reinsurance business operations.

Operating in 54 countries and regions worldwide, Chubb delivers accident and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and reinsurance to its customers.