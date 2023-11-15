Different coverages offered under Chubb’s media insurance product include media liability, terrorism, cyber, property, casualty, as well as legal expenses. Credit: Casimiro PT/Shutterstock.com.

Global insurance company Chubb has launched a new media insurance product to serve its clients across the UK.

Different coverages offered under the new media insurance product include media liability, terrorism, cyber, property, casualty and legal expenses.

Chubb said that these coverage options are optional and can be customised as per individual client requirements.

Clients can also avail themselves of several other value-added services such as a free legal advice helpline to get guidance from senior media lawyers.

This product offering will primarily target the middle market, as well as multinational media companies and consultants working in the field of public relations, graphic designing, advertising, brand development and publishing.

Apart from this new media insurance product, Chubb has also revamped its existing UK Technology Industry Practice as Technology and Media Practice.

Under this rebranded business, Chubb’s team will now look after the media insurance offerings alongside the existing technology business.

Chubb’s technology offerings, which cover a variety of risks, are mainly targeted at companies involved with internet and communication services, software development, and other emerging technology and technology manufacturing work.

The Technology and Media business is backed by an improved client-focused proposition comprising specialist underwriters with in-depth industry knowledge, risk engineering and claims specialists.

This rebranded offering will operate under the supervision of Chubb’s Europe, Middle East and Africa Industry Practices head Louise Joyce, and Technology and Media Industry practice leader Alex Smith, who will head a team of underwriters.

Joyce said: “The launch of our new media product and the rebranding of our Technology and Media Practice demonstrates our commitment to this fast-growing sector.

“Chubb has a successful track record of working with customers within the media industry and has developed a comprehensive understanding of their needs.

“As this industry continues to grow and becomes increasingly specialised, we want to better enable businesses operating in this sector to withstand some of the many and varied challenges they may face.”