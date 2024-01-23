StreamLabs, a Chubb company that offers smart water monitoring, leak detention and water shut-off devices and systems, has launched Scout, a point-of-leak sensor.
Scout, the smart water device from Chubb
The sensor is distinguished by its small size and contemporary design, DIY setup and ability to be used independently or as part of a StreamLabs leak detection system.
Scout alerts homeowners, tenants or property managers in real-time to the presence of water. It also sends alerts for fluctuating temperature and humidity levels that may indicate a problem.
In addition, Scout is self-installed in minutes and compatible with StreamLabs Control.
Furthermore, Scout sends real-time alerts to the StreamLabs mobile app, providing the opportunity for the user to take action.
“Water damage is the number one source of non-weather-related property damage, which includes plumbing system failures, burst pipes or leaking appliances,” said Hemant Sarma, senior vice president, head of Internet of Things (IoT) at Chubb. “Scout makes water leak detection easy with early warnings to potential problems, providing peace-of-mind.”
“At Chubb, we work closely with our clients to assess the risk of water damage to their properties, and strongly recommend the use of water leak detection technology to address inevitable gaps, and StreamLabs is at the forefront of that conversation,” said Ana Robic, division president, Chubb North America personal risk services. “The new Scout sensor adds more leak detection options for our clients, helping to detect minor issues before they become major problems.”
The smart water device from Chubb can be place in a basement, laundry room, behind toilets and more.
Chubb has hired Federico Spagnoli from Prudential Financial to lead the consumer lines for its international general insurance business.
In his newly created position of division president, Spagnoli will oversee Chubb’s consumer lines business across 51 nations and territories.
Besides supplemental health, personal accident and travel insurance products, Chubb offers an array of personal P&C insurance solutions through its global consumer lines operations.