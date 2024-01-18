Specialty reinsurer Chaucer has hired Richard Milner as its new group CEO, pending approval from the local regulatory authority.
In the new position, Milner’s role will encompass spearheading the strategic development and management of the business.
This covers overseeing Syndicate 1084, specialty nuclear Syndicate 1176 and the Dublin-based insurance company of Chaucer.
Chaucer Group chairman Paul Jardine said: “Over the course of his career Richard has distinguished himself as an exceptional leader, earning the respect of his peers and across the industry.
“I am confident that we will all benefit from his tremendous leadership skills, strong underwriting background and deep understanding of international markets as we continue our development as a leading global underwriting group.”
Prior to joining Chaucer, Milner served in various leadership capacities at Aspen and Axis Re.
Commenting on the new role, Milner said: “Chaucer’s reputation, which is built on the experience and expertise of its talented people, innovation and a disciplined approach to risk management, makes it a natural next step for me.
“I am excited about the opportunities ahead and the chance to be part of something special.”
Chaucer has made various leadership changes in recent times.
In July last year, the company named Chris Baker as its global reinsurance head.
Baker, who has been with Chaucer since 2004, will manage all lines of reinsurance business as well as territories in the new role.
Earlier in 2023, Chaucer appointed Simon Tighe as its group head of ESG. Tighe will also retain his existing responsibility of Investments & Treasury group head in addition to the new position.