Chaucer recorded a 120% growth across all key sectors in the past five years. Credit: Tanoy1412 / Shutterstock.com.

Specialty (re)insurance group Chaucer has promoted Chris Baker to the role of global reinsurance head and will handle the complete reinsurance business and territories.

Baker joined the company in 2004 as a marine and energy reinsurance underwriter.

He was named speciality reinsurance head in 2016 and subsequently promoted to the role of international and speciality reinsurance head in 2020.

Baker said: “Leading Chaucer’s high-performing global reinsurance team is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to extending our value proposition to brokers and clients.

“Working with such an accomplished and collegiate team has been a huge privilege and I’m very much looking forward to helping further develop Chaucer’s reinsurance portfolio.”

Chaucer noted that the company grew by 120% across all key sectors in the past five years.

Gross premiums written (GPW) across the company have risen to $2.4bn in 2022 compared to $1.3bn in 2018.

Commenting on Baker’s new role, Chaucer chief underwriting officer Nicola Stacey said: “Chris has played an integral role over the years in developing Chaucer’s reinsurance strategy.

“His deep understanding of our business and risk appetite will be critical to our ongoing development as a leading global (re)insurance group.”

In May 2023, Chaucer promoted Simon Tighe as the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) group head.