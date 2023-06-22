Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

The goal is to integrate ReSpark’s portfolio of policy administration solutions into CTI’s ecosystem of software projects and SaaS capabilities. Collaborating, both firms wish to speed up acquiring policy administration systems.

ReSpark will offer its service’s portfolio through InHub, a cloud-based SaaS hub and integration framework that delivers a connected experience for clients.

In addition, it adds a suite of insurance SaaS capabilities in a secure, cloud-native ecosystem. It is also configurable, flexible, and extendable.

Within InHub, ReSpark will use its policy administration system (PAS), which generates transparency and profitability.

Furthermore, the company aims to establish a long-lasting relationship as a permanent ally in providing administration solutions from CTI’s hub.

“The addition of ReSpark as a strategic partner in our marketplace is a significant step towards delivering the best support at the forefront of market needs. Through new technological partners like ReSpark, we strengthen our position as the leading ally in the digitalisation processes of the insurance sector,” said Romina de Gisi, PMO, change & release manager for Charles Taylor InsureTech.

“ReSpark emerged from a start-up ecosystem, and our initial clients were start-ups. While we always enjoy supporting early-stage companies and seeing them succeed, we also want to bring our product and experience to medium and large insurance companies looking to keep pace with a digitalised insurance landscape. CTI is a trusted partner in that space,” added Jamal Sabky, co-founder of ReSpark.