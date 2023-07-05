Photo by Larry Teo on Unsplash.

The move aims to boost Charles Taylor in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region while also reaffirming its dedication to clients in Australia.

Effective 1 July 2023, Stephen Thorpe will commence as managing director (Asia) – property, casualty, special technical risks in addition to his existing role as managing director (global) – natural resources.

In this hybrid role, Thorpe will split his time between Australia and Singapore.

Thorpe said: “I am excited to lead Charles Taylor Adjusting’s growth in Asia from our new hub in Singapore. We have an outstanding team of over 300 technical adjusters and insurance specialists in the region covering technical and special risks, construction and engineering natural resources, marine and aviation. With 11 locations throughout Asia in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam, along with our expanding associate network, Charles Taylor Adjusting is poised to meet the growing client demand for our breadth of services in the assessment and resolution of large and complex claims.”

Richard Yerbury, chief executive, Charles Taylor Claims Solutions – International, Charles Taylor Adjusting, added: “Charles Taylor Adjusting is a unique team of experts, offering a leading service to our clients throughout Asia across the aviation, marine, natural resources, property, casualty, technical and special risks markets. Stephen Thorpe is already well known to so many of our clients in Asia; his leadership in the region and focus will provide stability, experience and the continued delivery of high-quality solutions to our clients.”