Wealth hub Cetera Financial Group has announced that Anthony Rosso and the Rosso Financial Group team have joined.
Rosso Financial Group has joined Cetera Wealth Management Group via Allied Wealth Partners (AWP).
Rosso Financial Group, previously with Newbridge Securities, is based out of Sea Girt, New Jersey, and is committed to providing prudent investment advice, financial planning, insurance solutions and customised portfolio strategies to customers.
“Cetera and AWP offer a unique combination of tools, resources and support that enable a growth trajectory and level of client service that would not have been possible for our business previously,” Rosso said. “Cetera’s robust wealth management platform will enhance our advisory business, and the technology and additional resources will empower greater efficiencies and better client service. In addition, we appreciate that affiliating with Cetera through AWP provides the opportunity to work closely with the collaborative AWP team on a local level, complemented by the powerful resources and support of Cetera. We look forward to many great opportunities for our clients, our team members and our business for years to come.”
“We are pleased to welcome Anthony and Rosso Financial Group to our community of talented advisors,” said Kjirsten Zellmer, president of Cetera Wealth Management Group. “Rosso Financial Group is made up of a dynamic group of dedicated financial professionals committed to serving clients first and foremost, and I feel confident they will continue to thrive at AWP.”
It also finalised a strategic minority investment in Wilde Wealth Management, an independent wealth management firm and one of the Cetera Advisors community’s firms.
In addition to managing more than $2.8bn in assets under administration (AUA) for customers, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Wilde Wealth also acts as an OSJ for over 42 advisers at nine locations throughout the Southwest.
The innovative team, led by co-founder, CEO, and managing principal Trevor Wilde, AIF, provides clients with a comprehensive, full-service experience that includes investment management, tax preparation, and legacy planning. Since 2007, advisers at Wilde Wealth have been associated with Cetera Advisors.