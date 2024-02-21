CatX, a digital catastrophe and parametric risk exchange start-up, has partnered with risk modeller Moody’s RMS.
The collaboration is set to bolster CatX’s analytical capabilities, enabling more effective risk modelling and pricing for its users.
It will see the integration of Moody’s RMS risk analytics into the CatX platform to provide brokers and cedents with access to a wider capacity base.
CatX chief technology officer Lucas Schneider said: “We are thrilled to partner with Moody’s RMS to bring their world-class analytics, including natural catastrophe and cyber modelling, to CatX.
“This collaboration enhances our analytics capabilities and allows our users to access RMS‘ risk view, which will help bring more alternative capital to the insurance industry.”
CatX said its users can now utilise Moody’s RMS risk view for comprehensive risk analysis and modelling tools.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This enhancement empowers users to make more informed investment decisions and identify opportunities with high returns.
The platform aims to offer a unified view of risk for reinsurers, brokers and insurance-linked securities investors, streamlining communication and accelerating transaction closures.
Furthermore, cedents leveraging the CatX platform can conduct simulations to determine the optimal capital structures, comparing traditional and alternative sources of capacity.
This feature is expected to significantly aid in benchmarking and strategic financial planning within the insurance sector.
CatX CEO Benedict Altier said: “Moody’s RMS is a trusted name in insurance risk modelling. We are excited to utilise their models and technology to assist our insurance and investment partners in enhancing their risk placement processes.
“This strategic partnership emphasises our shared goal to improve investor access to top-tier modelling for insurance-linked securities.”
In August 2023, Barents Re unit Barents Reinsurance entered an agreement with Moody’s RMS to strengthen its property portfolio.