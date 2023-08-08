The analytical services team of Moody’s RMS will be used to provide data enhancement and modeling services to offer coverage for various catastrophes. Credit: Olha Tytska / Shutterstock.com.

Barents Re unit Barents Reinsurance has signed a multi-year agreement with catastrophe risk modelling and solutions company Moody’s RMS to bolster its property portfolio.

Under the collaboration, Barents Reinsurance will leverage the natural catastrophe modelling services of Moody’s RMS.

The analytical services team of Moody’s RMS will be used to provide data enhancement and modelling services to offer coverage for various catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods, severe convective storms and windstorms.

Barents Reinsurance will use the ExposureIQ application offered on the Intelligent Risk Platform by Moody’s RMS to conduct exposure management analysis.

Barents Reinsurance London market facultative business CUO Bruce Rodger said: “We see our property portfolio as a solid growth area for this business and this agreement will help us support our clients as we continue to expand our property portfolio.”

“Barents Reinsurance SA is committed to providing the highest level of service to its clients and brokers. With this new agreement working with Moody’s RMS and their analytical services team, we aim to continue to deliver enhanced insights, analysis, and opportunities to all our clients.”

An independent reinsurance group, Barents Re was founded in 1996.

With a wide presence in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the company offers various niche and speciality reinsurance products to property and casualty insurers.