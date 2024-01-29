Global specialty (re)insurer Canopius has appointed Angelos Deftereos as head of structured credit and Boris Medimorec and Virad Patel as underwriters in its credit & political risk team in London.
They take up their roles with immediate effect while Dimitri Plastiras joins the APAC team in February as an underwriter.
Deftereos brings over two decades of experience to Canopius. He joins from Volante Global, where he held the position of managing director – structured finance, specialising in significant risk transfer (SRT) insurance, a growth area that he will lead in his new role.
Medimorec joins from UK Export Finance having previously spent two years with AJ Gallagher and almost 15 years with MUFG as managing director.
In addition, Patel comes from ING, having spent 10 years at the bank across risk, origination, and distribution functions. Most recently, he held the position of vice president for loan capital markets.
Plastiras was most recently associate director for debt advisory services at KPMG in Sydney.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Patrick Sheriff, head of credit & political risk – London, said: “Adding such high calibre professionals to our team demonstrates Canopius’ long-term commitment to this class. Their collective skillset diversifies and complements our existing pool of expertise, and we are excited to welcome them as we look to strengthen our lead position in this market.”
Jamie Jeffers, head of credit and political risk – APAC, added: “Credit and Political Risk remains a key global class of business for Canopius, particularly with the rising economic and political volatility on the international stage. We are delighted to welcome Dimitri to the team in APAC, further strengthening our capacity to support clients in managing their evolving risks. The outstanding calibre of all our recent additions demonstrates our ambition to secure and invest in talented professionals to maintain and grow our market leading position.”
Canopius appointed Robert Barnum as underwriter – professional lines, Australia and Asia Pacific earlier in the year.
Based in Sydney, Barnum brings over 10 years of financial lines experience to Canopius, recently holding the role of head of professional lines & cyber Asia Pacific as AXIS Capital.
Prior to this, he held similar roles at AXA XL and Lloyd’s Syndicate Catlin in Australia.
Furthermore, Barnum will expand the Canopius operation in the region by establishing a professional lines practice across Asia Pacific.