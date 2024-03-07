Brown & Brown has been actively expanding its operations. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Insurance brokerage Brown & Brown has expanded its presence in the Texas market with the acquisition of Hillco Insurance’s assets.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hillco, established in the Dallas metropolitan area by Hunter Hill, is a personal and commercial lines insurance provider.

Its product portfolio includes insurance for collectibles, commercial property, construction, homeowners, renters and several type of vehicles, among others.

The Hillco team will now operate under the Brown & Brown office in Dallas, with Hill retaining leadership of the team and reporting to Brown & Brown Dallas operations head Erik Templin.

Brown & Brown senior vice-president of retail segment John Esposito said: “We are very excited for the Hillco team to join our Dallas office. The capabilities and focus that the Hillco producers have in high-net worth personal lines and commercial insurance solutions are a great addition to the Brown & Brown Dallas team.

“We are confident that we will collectively create new opportunities and options to service the needs of current and future customers of the Hillco team.”

Hill added: “The Hillco team has always been confident in our ability to identify our customer’s insurance needs and design solutions to help address them.

“Now, we will be able to leverage the resources and collective knowledge of Erik, Lauren and Dallas Brown & Brown teammates to supercharge those solutions. The future is bright for all of us at Hillco as we join the Brown & Brown team.”

Brown & Brown has been actively expanding its operations, with Brown & Brown Europe recently growing its UK footprint.

Last month, the company’s European unit acquired Stewart & Partners, further establishing its position in the UK market.

Additionally, in December 2023, Brown & Brown Europe took over R McGee Insurance Brokers, a family-run brokerage based in Maesteg, Glamorgan, South Wales.

R McGee, established in 1974, offers independent advice and insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses across the region.