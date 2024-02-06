The acquisition includes the transfer of all team members including senior leadership to Greens. Credit: 88studio/Shutterstock.

Brown & Brown Europe, a division of global insurance brokerage Brown & Brown, has expanded its UK operations with the acquisition of Stewart & Partners.

The deal, the terms of which were undisclosed, saw Brown & Brown Europe acquire 100% share capital of Oxlea Investments, trading as Stewart & Partners.

It is expected to enhance the company’s service offerings in commercial and personal lines insurance.

Kent-based Stewart & Partners, established in the 1960s, will become part of the Green Insurance Group (Greens), Brown & Brown’s retail broker.

The acquisition includes the transfer of all team members including senior leadership to Greens.

Shaun Hetherington runs the acquired company alongside fellow director Neale Huelin.

Stewart & Partners will continue to operate from its existing office in Welling, Kent.

Brown & Brown has confirmed that all necessary regulatory approvals for the transaction have been received.

Greens chief executive Duncan Coleman said: “Stewart & Partners is the epitome of a well-run, customer-centric community broker. I have been impressed by the team’s dedication to customer service across their portfolio, and I am confident they will make an excellent contribution to Brown & Brown in the future.

“I am keen to help director Shaun Hetherington and his team expand their customer base in Kent and beyond, including in south-east London, and of course, they will benefit from the extra resources and firepower we can provide.”

Hetherington said: “I have been part of Stewart & Partners since 1994, trading as an independent broker and building up a loyal customer base. The opportunity to become part of Greens and the wider Brown & Brown team was too good to miss, and we are all very excited about the future.

“There is no doubt that our customers will benefit from the additional capabilities, products and services we will be able to provide as part of Brown & Brown, and Duncan and his colleagues are hugely supportive of our exciting future growth plans.”

In December 2023, Brown & Brown Europe acquired R McGee Insurance Brokers, a family run broker established in 1974 and based in Maesteg, Glamorgan.

Like Stewart & Partners, R McGee specialises in personal and commercial lines insurance.

This acquisition came shortly after Brown & Brown Dealer Services acquired ABS, which includes ABS Risk and ABS Operations.

US-based ABS is a warranty product administrator with more than two decades of experience in the automobile aftermarket.