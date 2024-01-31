Users are provided with 24/7 monitoring of the dark web to detect compromised credentials. Credit: Pungu x via Shutterstock.com.

BOXX Insurance, in partnership with AXA, has introduced a cyber risk mitigation solution tailored for small businesses.

To be initially launched in Spain, the new offering aims to equip these enterprises with the tools necessary to foresee and forestall cyber threats effectively.

BOXX Insurance CEO and founder Vishal Kundi said: “Small businesses often face significant challenges in securing adequate support against cyber risks, which can have devastating consequences for their operations.

“Driven by our mission to make the world a digitally safer place, we conducted in-depth research to understand the specific needs of small businesses. The findings underscored the importance of not only responding to and recovering from cyber-attacks but also predicting and preventing them.”

The app-based solution enhances small businesses’ capabilities to predict and prevent cyber risks and provides external perimeter scanning assessment, alerts for compromised credentials, employee training and awareness, and an incident response wallet.

By assessing their external attack surface, companies receive a cyber risk score, which includes a detailed analysis and industry benchmarking.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Users are provided with 24/7 monitoring of the dark web to detect compromised credentials such as email addresses and bank account details, along with expert breach response advice.

The digital risk assessments and cyber awareness training included in the solution aim to measure critical risk exposure linked to business activities. The training encompasses various educational materials, including videos and self-assessments.

In response to cyber incidents, the incident response wallet offers immediate guidance on the steps to be taken.

AXA Seguros España official Alfonso Zayas Satrustegui said: “Recognising that 80% of cyber breaches stem from inadequate security measures, this new solution empowers businesses to proactively combat cyber threats. Through the provision of real-time alerts, digital risk assessments and ongoing training, we are proud to introduce this indispensable tool to support our business clients, launching initially in Spain today.

“By offering companies a dynamically updated task list for sustained protection and equipping team leaders with a reporting dashboard to monitor progress, we deliver a powerful tool ensuring the digital safeguarding of our valued business clients.”

The two companies stated that this collaboration addresses the pressing need for cybersecurity in the small business sector, offering a comprehensive strategy to safeguard against the increasing threat of cyber attacks.

Last May, insurtech BOXX Insurance introduced MyCyberProtection by Cyberboxx Home in the US.

This offering brings together cyber insurance with security tools and emergency assistance to ensure Americans stay safe online.