Brook will take on the role of COO at BMS in 2024 following the completion of all contractual obligations.

He will directly report to Nick Cook, CEO of BMS Group and brings a wealth of experience. Most recently global COO of Gallagher Re and the global COO of Willis Re before that.

Furthermore, Brook played a key role in holding Willis Re together during a rough 20-month period while continuing to deliver net growth alongside James Kent, former CEO of Willis Re and Gallagher Re.

Adam Stafford, formerly group COO, will take a new role as group strategy and operations officer for BMS’ UK and international specialty businesses, reporting to Ian Gormley and Nick Gillett.

Cook said: “BMS’s plans for growth have never been more ambitious. In continuing our global expansion plan Chris’s sterling reputation, strategic expertise and deep relationships within the market will be indispensable. He will work alongside me as we further strengthen our hand through a strategy focused on M&A, organic and operational growth across both reinsurance and specialty. Chris is a dependable and resourceful leader and his focus on colleagues and clients embodies exactly the character that BMS needs as we scale. I am delighted to welcome him and cannot overstate the impact I see him having in helping steer BMS as COO in the years to come.”

BMS strategy

Brook joins the firm as BMS build on the momentum gathered following its refinancing at the end of 2022. This brought the company’s value up to £1.75bn ($2.2bn) and ended a period of successful investment and increases in valuation.

In addition, Brook will join the group executive committee and work directly alongside Cook across all three of BMS’s core pillars – Specialty, Reinsurance & International – to execute BMS’s plan to become the leading specialty insurance and reinsurance broker, globally.

Furthermore, his role will support BMS in its attempt to further enhance its data and technology capabilities in a strategic move that empowers clients.