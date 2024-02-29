According to Blumira, despite a rise in cyberattacks, a mere 55% of organisations possess cyber insurance. Credit: Photon photo/Shutterstock.

Blumira, a provider of security information and event management and extended detection and response solutions, has struck an alliance with Beltex Insurance Agency.

The collaboration is set to provide small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with enhanced cybersecurity insurance solutions.

It aims to improve coverage, offer competitive rates and enhance incident response capabilities for managed service providers (MSPs) and their SMB clients.

According to Blumira, a mere 55% of organisations possess cyber insurance, and just 19% are covered for cyber events exceeding $600,000, despite a rise in cyberattacks.

The alliance between Blumira and Beltex seeks to bolster cyber insurance adoption and safeguard SMBs from cyber threats.

As a preferred vendor partner of Beltex, Blumira’s MSP partners can now present their customers using Blumira’s SIEM solution with coverage options and potentially more favourable cyber insurance rates.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Moreover, MSPs will have the opportunity to apply for the Beltex Certified Incident Response (IR) programme.

This initiative will allow MSPs to engage in their customers’ IR processes and potentially receive reimbursement for their efforts.

Beltex insurance is currently available to MSP customers in the US with an annual revenue of less than $100m, covering 48 states, with plans to expand to two more states shortly.

Blumira director of partner strategy Jeremy Young said: “Blumira’s partnership with Beltex is a game changer for MSPs, creating an insurance product that considers the specific security tools MSPs are using to offer higher limits at lower costs is desperately needed in our space.

“Additionally, Beltex understands the MSP’s role in the IR process and, in doing so, has created the ability for them to get reimbursed for their work – it has never happened before.”

Beltex founder, CIO and managing partner Dustin Bolander said: “Collaborating with industry leaders like Blumira enables us to accelerate our commitment to delivering quality policies and competitive rates to SMBs.

“Together, we are shaping a landscape where businesses can thrive with the assurance of robust security solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

In other recent developments in the cyber insurance space, Resilience, a US-based cyber insurance provider acquired BreachQuest, a company specialising in IR platforms.

Additionally, Beazley, a UK-based specialty insurer, launched Beazley Security, a new cyber risk management company integrating various cybersecurity services.