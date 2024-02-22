Beazley, a UK-based specialty insurer, has announced the formation of Beazley Security, an integrated cyber risk management company.
The company formed the new unit by merging its in-house Cyber Services team with its wholly owned cyber security company, Lodestone.
Beazley Security, led by Alton Kizziah, will focus on enhancing cyber resilience for clients and will be under the supervision of Beazley global head of cyber risks Paul Bantick.
The new entity aims to combine the risk management services offered through Beazley’s cyber insurance policies with the technical cybersecurity services previously provided by Lodestone.
Beazley Security will introduce new services, including a managed eXtended Detection and Response solution, which offers continuous monitoring and swift identification and containment of cyber threats.
Bantick said: “We live in an era of accelerating cyber risk and by combining these two experts in cyber security and insurance, we are creating a force capable of addressing the challenges head on.
“I am looking forward to working with Alton and the team to support our clients in an ever more seamless and effective way.”
Beazley Security CEO Alton Kizziah said: “Building cyber resilience is top of mind for business leaders and Beazley Security has been created to bring responsive cyber protections to the heart of the fight against ever-evolving threats. I am excited to lead an outstanding team of specialists committed to providing clients with confidence and peace of mind.”
In a strategic move last October, Beazley appointed Brenna Westinghouse as its corporate head of strategy.
Reporting to CEO Adrian Coz, Westinghouse is tasked with identifying new growth opportunities and maintaining Beazley’s position as a leader in innovation.
Furthermore, in September last year, Beazley collaborated with Sola Technologies and Spinnaker Insurance to launch Tornado Crisis Insurance.
This product utilises data from the US National Weather Service to automate the claims process, providing a rapid response to tornado disasters.